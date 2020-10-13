BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

