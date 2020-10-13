Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MQY stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

