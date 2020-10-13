Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BFY opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

