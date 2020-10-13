BlackRock Resources and Commodities Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:BCX opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

