BlackRock Resources and Commodities Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSE:BCX opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.
About BlackRock Resources and Commodities
