BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend by 191.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of BST stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $46.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.