Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BSD opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

