Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

