Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

