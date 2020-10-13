BLAST Trading Down 16.2% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BLAST has a total market cap of $78,419.27 and approximately $9.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001800 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000404 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002537 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,948,967 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

