Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.79 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00009510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,189,955 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

