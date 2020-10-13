BP (NYSE:BP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 116.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

