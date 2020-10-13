Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Juran purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,178,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

