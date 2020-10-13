Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru Sells 150,000 Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE MX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. The business had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 40.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

