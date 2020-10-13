Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru Sells 150,000 Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE MX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06.
MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. The business had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
