Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 521,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.