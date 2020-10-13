Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:AMSC remained flat at $$17.31 on Thursday. 7,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

