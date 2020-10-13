Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at $18,307,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $8,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 142,234 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 472,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 138,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 11,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

