Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PSTI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 49,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $411,962.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,460,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,863,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 348,787 shares of company stock worth $3,309,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

