Brokerages Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Target Price at $35.60

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 15,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,327. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,990,000 after purchasing an additional 214,044 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after purchasing an additional 190,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 843,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

