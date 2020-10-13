Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Target Price at $85.36

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.08.
BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.
In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BLL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,972. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.
