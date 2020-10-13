Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $56.50

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FibroGen by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 9,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,685. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.62. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

