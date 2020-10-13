Brokerages Set Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $89.12

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HLT traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,723. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 761.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth $20,030,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,714,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

