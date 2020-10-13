Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT at $120.92

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of LSTR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.03. 2,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 180,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

