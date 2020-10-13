Brokerages Set SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $70.00

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.06. 74,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,788. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

