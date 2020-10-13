Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 4,696.50

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,696.50 ($61.36).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 5,891 ($76.97) to GBX 6,055 ($79.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($65.98) price objective (up from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 5,940 ($77.61) to GBX 6,330 ($82.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,219 ($55.12) target price (up previously from GBX 3,590 ($46.90)) on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

LON BKG traded down GBX 89 ($1.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,322 ($56.47). 264,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,421.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,252.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82.

In related news, insider Karl Whiteman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,568 ($59.68), for a total value of £548,160 ($716,174.55). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,249 ($55.51), for a total value of £913,535 ($1,193,539.33).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

