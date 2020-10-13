Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of The Lovesac stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 14,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,262. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
