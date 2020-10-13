Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,813.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 412.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 14,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,262. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.