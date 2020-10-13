Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,272 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.38. 154,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

