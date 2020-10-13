Brookstone Capital Management Buys 31,453 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 215,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after acquiring an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

BIV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

