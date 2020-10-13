Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,106 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.15. 2,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

