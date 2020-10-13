Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

