Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,037 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,411. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

