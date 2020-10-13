Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. 319,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,907,520. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

