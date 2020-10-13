Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.23 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 322.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,771 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of SWAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 2,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,785. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

