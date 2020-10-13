Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.05 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 358.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,415 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,023,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,205,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.