Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after buying an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,617,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.35. 159,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $175.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

