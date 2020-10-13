Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.49. 809,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.38 and its 200-day moving average is $231.86. The company has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

