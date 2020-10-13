Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. 46,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,384. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

