Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,371 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $138,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 630.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,379,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,177,034.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 299,631 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.