Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.24. 385,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,308,106. The company has a market cap of $351.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

