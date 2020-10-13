Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 195,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

