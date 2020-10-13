Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,430 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.