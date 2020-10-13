Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,333,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 1,453,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

