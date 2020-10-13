Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,715 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. 73,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,692. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58.

