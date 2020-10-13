Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 60.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 20.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 53.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.74. 452,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

