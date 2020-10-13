Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 32,615 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,396. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.