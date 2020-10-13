Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 42,533 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,750,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,749. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

