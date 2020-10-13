Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 68,866 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,866 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $38,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,781,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after acquiring an additional 330,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. 456,102 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

