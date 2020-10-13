Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 134,072 L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth $303,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,112,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 105,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

