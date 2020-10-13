Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 55,834 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 249,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $110.24. 21,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,205. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

