Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,373. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

