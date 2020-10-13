Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.89. 94,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,497. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

